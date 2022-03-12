Ceredigion: Talybont chicken farm plans divide village
By Craig Duggan
BBC Wales news
- Published
A chicken farm application has caused a stink in a small mid Wales village, opening up debates about the environment and farming post-Brexit.
The Evans family of Ty Nant Farm, near Talybont in Ceredigion, are applying to build a 110,000-bird poultry unit.
Some residents are opposed to the "industrial project", with thousands from outside the village raising animal welfare and environmental concerns.
But local farmers and unions say they must be able to diversify after Brexit.
The family did not want to comment while the plans being considered by Ceredigion Council.
The revised proposal is for two new 113m x 25m (371ft x 82ft) sheds, feed silos, and associated works, which would allow the production of up to 1,578 tonnes of meat per year.
Ceredigion council rejected a similar proposal in 2021 because of a lack of information.
NFU Cymru is supporting the plans, saying lamb and beef farmers in Wales face an uncertain future.
The Evans family has farmed Ty Nant for generations, and already rears award-winning turkeys and geese at Christmas.
'This could be set up anywhere'
Some members of the local community, including farming families and the community council, support the application.
However, many residents and others from further afield are opposed.
An online petition calling on the council to reject the application has attracted more than 6,000 signatures, while 23,000 people have signed a petition by animal rights group PETA.
Ceredigion council has also received more than 200 objection letters over concerns about animal welfare, an increase in heavy traffic on narrow roads and the environmental impact.
John Morgan, from Talybont, called the scheme an "industrial project".
"There is no doubt that the landscape at Tynant is important because the Ceredigion Futures Plan designates the valley as a special landscape area," said Mr Morgan.
"That's official, so I don't think it's unreasonable to oppose something like this."
Mr Morgan said he believed all of the chicks, wood chips and oil would be imported from England, with most of the meat then exported back across the border.
"So this could be set up anywhere, in a more suitable place than Cwm Tynant," he added.
'Backbone of the local economy'
The Evans family is being supported by other local people, including farmers and councillors.
Farmer Enoc Jenkins said that with the cost of producing sheep and cattle going up, he "admires" the family for trying to diversify.
"We need to let people who've got their roots deep in the land, who've been in the area for generations, to stay here," he said.
In its submission to planners, the local community council said Welsh farming families were facing an uncertain future "when considering the implications of post-Brexit trade, especially with agreements signed with Australia and New Zealand".
The NFU Cymru union said approving the plan would "safeguard the business for the next generation".
And Councillor Bleddyn Huw said: "Family farms are the backbone of the local economy, but also the backbone of the Welsh language and culture."
'More like factories than farms'
Large-scale poultry farms are "more like factories than farms", according to Naomi Salmon, a former lecturer in law who lives a few miles away in Borth
Ms Salmon, a Green Party member, said she had "a lot of sympathy" for farmers who were in a "difficult position" after Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and now the war in Ukraine.
But, she said: "I don't think large-scale factory units are the answer.
"We need a concerted effort by the Welsh government and local authorities to support farmers to diversify in an ecologically sound and sustainable way."
Because the unit would house more than 40,000 chickens, it would also need an environmental permit from Natural Resources Wales.
It said it was advising Ceredigion council to get more information from the applicant about pollution prevention and manure management.
The consultation period for the application has now closed.
Ceredigion council said it was currently assessing the large number of representations received, and a date had not yet been set for its consideration by councillors.