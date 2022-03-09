Betsi Cadwaladr: Size of Wales' largest health board questioned
- Published
The public services watchdog has questioned whether Wales' largest health board is too big.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has been warned to make urgent changes or face returning to special measures.
If that happens, Nick Bennett said it could be the time to ask whether the north Wales health board can continue in "its current structural form".
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has given managers three months to make improvements.
The warning followed a critical report into Betsi Cadwaladr's vascular service and the health board has said it intends to meet Ms Morgan's target.
Mr Bennett, the outgoing public services ombudsman, told BBC Wales Live Betsi Cadwaladr had "kept us busy" in his seven years in the role.
"I remember occasions when we have been publishing three public interest reports just about Ysbyty Glan Clwyd at one point," he said.
"Sadly now there is a risk they could go back into special measures [over] issues around vascular services and mental health services.
"And perhaps if [the health board] goes back into special measures, that's the time to ask whether Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board is actually sustainable in its current structural form."
Asked if he was suggesting a complete overhaul was needed, Mr Bennett replied: "Is [the health board] too big?
"If it goes back to special measures, it's time to ask that question because a decade ago we were expecting some kind of structural change.
"I was a member of the Williams Commission that looked at reconfiguring public services in Wales 10 years ago and I thought we would see some changes then."
Betsi Cadwaladr is Wales' biggest health board in terms of population, covering more than 700,000 people across the north of the country.
Special measures describes the highest level of Welsh government intervention in and monitoring of the running of a health board.
Betsi Cadwaladr came out of special measures after more than five years in November 2020.