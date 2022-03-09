Ukraine: Cardiff orchestra removes Tchaikovsky from programme amid war
- Published
A Welsh orchestra has removed Russian composer Tchaikovsky from its programme of upcoming concerts.
Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra said it would be "inappropriate at this time" to perform the composer's music after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The decision means the 1812 Overture will no longer be played at St David's Hall in Cardiff on 18 March.
However Welsh Tory MP Fay Jones said on social media: "Groan. Putin is the enemy here. Not Russia."
In a statement on its website, the orchestra said: "In light of the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra, with the agreement of St David's Hall, feel the previously advertised programme including the 1812 Overture to be inappropriate at this time."
The new programme will include John Williams' The Cowboys Overture, Dvorak's Symphony No.8 and a performance of Elgar's Variations On An Original Theme.
The move is the latest in a series of music resignations, cancellations and withdrawals that have been made since the Russian invasion.
Conductor Valery Gergiev, 68, has been dropped by festivals, concert halls and management due to his links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He was fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine.
Gergiev's resignation as honorary president of the Edinburgh International Festival was also "asked for and accepted" by the event's board of trustees last month.
Gergiev has also been dropped from the Vienna Philharmonic's five-concert US tour and the Rotterdam Philharmonic in the Netherlands also cut ties, citing an "unbridgeable divide" between the orchestra and conductor.
Soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from her future engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than repudiate her support for Mr Putin, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws.