Caerphilly dog attack: Two charged over boy's death
- Published
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy who was attacked by a dog.
Jack Lis died after the attack on 8 November at a house in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly.
A 28-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, both from the Caerphilly area, have been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Both were released on bail to appear before Newport magistrates on 7 April.
Jack, a pupil at Cwm Ifor Primary School, in Caerphilly, died at the scene on the housing estate and the dog was shot and killed by armed police.
The 19-year-old man has also been charged with five other counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, including two of causing injury, between the dates of 4 and 7 November.
Gwent Police temporary Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and all the defendants have a right to a fair trial.
"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."
He added: "This development does not also mean that our investigation has concluded; it is still active, and we will speak to any other person of interest as our inquiries into this matter continue.
"Since we started this investigation in November, there has been significant interest about this in our communities.
"It is vital that people continue to think about how their social media comments or posts could impact an ongoing investigation, and Jack's grieving family.
"Once again, my condolences and thoughts are with Jack's family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community."
Two other 18-year-old men from the Caerphilly area, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, have been released without charge.
Police have confirmed a man from the Mountain Ash area, now aged 35, who voluntarily attended a police interview days after the attack, was later released.