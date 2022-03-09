St Jude Care Home: No further police action after probe
- Published
Police say they have found no evidence of criminal offences after an investigation into standards at a care home.
The probe into St Jude Care Home, in Cardiff, started in February 2021.
A woman, 45, from Pontypridd, was arrested on suspicion of ill treatment by a care provider and ill treatment of a patient lacking capacity.
South Wales Police worked with Care Inspectorate Wales during the investigation.
"The police investigation has now concluded and we can confirm that there is no evidence of any criminal offences in respect of these matters," a force spokesman said.
It added no further action would be taken against the woman and the next of kin of the patients had been told.