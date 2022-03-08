Porthcawl: Seafront park set to be created instead of housing
A seafront park is set to be created in Porthcawl.
It will be the size of two football pitches and on land Bridgend council had initially earmarked for housing.
The local authority said a public consultation found people wanted to see more green, open space included in plans for the area.
It has now reduced the amount of land it will turn into housing at the Salt Lake development by a third.
Further consultations will now take place as options are explored for both the residential and leisure elements of the plans as well as a new multi-storey car park.
Cabinet member Charles Smith said proposals for what would be known as the Salt Lake and Eastern Promenade areas were updated in response to public feedback.
"As the new seafront park will be approximately 200 metres long and 70 metres wide, which is almost the size of two football pitches laid back-to-back, we want it to be capable of accommodating a wide range of recreational, leisure and community uses so that it can benefit visitors and residents for many generations to come," he said.
The local authority has asked locals for their views on what the new seaside park should feature.
Eastern Promenade works are set to be complete by summer 2022, while a new Aldi supermarket will open by summer 2023.
A planning application has also been made for a four-bay bus terminus.