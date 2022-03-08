Barry man jailed for killing grandfather with claw hammer
A man has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years for murdering a 61-year-old grandfather with a claw hammer after an argument about money.
Lee Whitlock, 53, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, struck Robert Farley, known as Bob, over the head multiple times during the attack in September 2021.
Whitlock pleaded guilty to murder on Monday and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court earlier.
He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 18 years and one month.
Judge Daniel Williams told Whitlock he had shown little remorse for the attack on Mr Farley.
The court heard the pair had drunk at Mr Farley's flat in Barry during the early hours of the morning before the attack.
Sarah Jones, defending Whitlock, said: "This was an unplanned incident, the two were drinking together as they have many times before and an argument began, during the course of which the murder was done.
"The weapon was taken from the window sill of Mr Farley's flat and was not taken to the scene by Mr Whitlock."
A witness saw a hammer fall from Whitlock's trousers after the attack, the court heard, but the weapon has never been found.
Following the attack, police were called to the Knapp area of the town, where Whitlock was found "behaving erratically".
Whitlock then took officers to Mr Farley's flat, where his body was discovered.
The court heard Whitlock told officers he was friends with Mr Farley, and after his arrest tried to blame another man for the attack.
The judge said Mr Farley did not die immediately after the attack and any remorse expressed by Whitlock was "belated".
He said: "The aggravating features are a hammer was used, you sought to conceal its use, thirdly Mr Farley was frail and had a heart condition and was in declining health, the attack took place in his home and you have previous convictions."