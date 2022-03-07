Penderyn fire: Firefighters tackle large mountain blaze
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a large blaze on the side of a mountain in south Wales.
Twelve hectares (30 acres) of land was on fire near Rhigos Industrial Estate, in the Penderyn area of Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Two crews from Glynneath in Neath Port Talbot and Abercrave in Powys were at the scene, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters responded at about 19:00 GMT.
@WalesOnline @BBCWalesNews Huge fire near major heads of valley road the A465 near Glynneath #fire #glynneath #southwales #walesonline pic.twitter.com/FMvLiBxVJz— Immy Phillips (@immy_phillips) March 7, 2022
IT engineer Garan Rhys Thomas, who lives in Rhigos, near the site, said: "It is definitely the craziest fire I have seen so far.
"We do get wild fires in the summer months but hardly ever at this time of year.
"It absolutely stunk, we had to get the clothes in off the line and we closed all the windows."
He was worried lambs on the mountain could die in the flames.
"There were layers of fire across the mountain, lines and lines of fire," Mr Thomas said.
"If I were to guess I would say the flames were nearly 10ft high, just layering up the side of the mountain."