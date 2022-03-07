Ukraine: Second Wales-bound ship with Russian oil diverted
- Published
A second ship carrying Russian oil has been diverted from Milford Haven.
The Archelaos was en route to the Welsh port having been filled with diesel at Primorsk in Russia.
Diesel terminal Puma Energy was due to offload the cargo on Tuesday. It said the tanker would no longer call in Pembrokeshire and it was exploring other diesel sources for the UK.
Data showed the Archelaos had called at Le Havre, France, and was to offload its cargo in Wales on Tuesday.
According to website Marine Traffic, the tanker sails under a Liberian flag.
Puma Energy said it condemned the war and violence in Ukraine.
"The Archelaos was directed to Milford Haven to await orders as we consider the situation on the ground across UK ports," a spokesman said.
"Given recent developments, the vessel will not be calling at Milford Haven."
Last week a tanker named Louie was set to arrive at Milford Haven from Primorsk, Russia.
Shipping data from Vessel Finder showed the Louie was diverted to Antwerp, Belgium.