Oxwich: Gower beach water bike ban over safety fears
- Published
Water bikes have been banned from a popular west Wales beach because of "dangerous driving and noise pollution".
The Penrice Estate, which runs Oxwich on Gower, said "a small number" of users forced the decision.
The ban will come into effect from 1 April, when water bikes will no longer be allowed to launch from the beach.
It is to ensure the "safety and enjoyment of families", while boats will still be able to launch.
The Penrice Estate said while it did not like "banning things on principle, unfortunately dangerous driving and noise pollution caused by a small number" of water bike users "has made the position untenable".
The estate said it aimed to give families "a safe day out on the beach at Oxwich," but "sadly this was adversely affected" last summer.
"Boats will be allowed as usual provided they join the Oxwich Boat Club."
In north Wales, Anglesey council has already launched a review into how to manage water bikes on the Menai Strait - the stretch of water between the island and mainland.
The British Trust of Ornithologists said it wanted to see local councils crack down on anti-social behaviour at sea.
"It's probably a minority [of motor watercraft users] - the majority of them behave perfectly well, follow the Marine Code, and there's no problem at all," said Kelvin Jones, of the BTO in Wales.
However, Mr Jones said there were "these irresponsible individuals who seem to think they have this God-given right to do whatever they want."
He added: "I would say it's down to the councils.
"They have to make sure there are proper launching places, and in launching with them you need to be registered with them, have insurance, do a basic training course."