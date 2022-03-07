Robert Farley Barry murder: Lee Whitlock pleads guilty
- Published
A man has admitted the murder of a grandfather found dead at home.
The body of Robert Farley, 61, was discovered by police in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, early on 3 September 2021.
Lee Whitlock, 53, from Barry, had denied murder, but changed his plea on Monday, the day his trial was due to start. He will be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp Mark Lewis said it was "a callous and violent attack on a placid and well-liked man".
Following the guilty plea, South Wales Police said it received a call at 00:30 BST on 3 September, about a man threatening to shoot people.
Officers found Whitlock at The Knap in Barry, who led them to Mr Farley's home, saying they were friends and that he had not heard from him for a few days.
It was then they found him dead, having suffered severe injuries.
Det Ch Insp Lewis said Mr Farley was "loved dearly by his family".
"It is clear to me from the evidence we gathered that Whitlock is a violent individual who has shown no remorse whatsoever for his actions.
"I am convinced that his conviction makes the public of Barry and south Wales safer."
Mr Farley's sister Kim said her brother was a "gentle and loving" father and brother.
She added: "This guilty plea brings us a great sense of relief and prevents us from having to go through the awful trauma of a trial."
Ms Farley said she hoped the outcome was "the justice that Bobby fully deserves".