Newport: One guilty of stab murder in Gucci bag robbery
An 18-year-old has been found guilty of murder after a man was stabbed and robbed of his designer Gucci bag.
Ryan O'Connor, 26, was stabbed in the heart and lungs in the attack on Balfe Road, Newport, on 10 June.
Joseph Jeremy, 18, was found guilty of murder and robbery after a trial at Newport Crown Court.
Kyle Rasis, 18, was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery, while Louis Aquilina, 20 and Ethan Strickland, 19, were convicted of robbery.
The jury is still deliberating on further counts, including for a fifth co-defendant, Elliot Fiteni, 20, who denied murder, manslaughter and robbery.
The trial heard the group were driving a stolen Ford Fiesta in the Alway area of Newport when they spotted Mr O'Connor with his Gucci bag on 10 June 2021.
One of Jeremy's co-defendants also told the trial he had been "excited" after carrying out the attack.
Jeremy had said "I yinged him, I yinged him" after getting back into the stolen car, he said.
About 45 minutes after Mr O'Connor was stabbed, police spotted the Fiesta in Cardiff's Pentwyn Road, which led to a high-speed chase before officers forced the car to stop.
Mr O'Connor, a father of one, died before reaching hospital after being stabbed in the heart and lungs.