Rhyl High School pupil and two adults assaulted
- Published
Police have been reviewing CCTV footage after a pupil and two adults were assaulted following a disturbance at a high school.
North Wales Police said a fight was reported outside a building at Rhyl High School after two youths entered the grounds on Thursday 3 March, shortly after 15:00 GMT.
Two adults who attempted to intervene were also assaulted, said the force.
"Our inquiries remain ongoing," it said.
