S4C presenter Dai Jones, Llanilar dies at 78
The broadcaster, presenter and singer Dai Jones has died aged 78.
He presented S4C's Cefn Gwlad series, in which he travelled around Wales meeting rural families.
He also fronted Noson Lawen, Rasus, dating show Sion a Sian and BBC Radio Cymru's request show Ar Eich Cais.
He retired from broadcasting in December 2020 because of ill health, but is regarded by many as one of the most popular and talented Welsh language presenters ever.
S4C said Mr Jones, known as "Dai Jones, Llanilar" after the village in which he lived, was at the top in the pantheon of Welsh broadcasting legends.
'Natural charm, wit and warmth'
"He had a natural talent of getting the best out of people, employing his natural charm, wit and warmth to introduce a myriad of unforgettable countryside characters to a curious, fascinated TV audience in the evergreen series Cefn Gwlad.
"In this rural TV programme, he created a unique genre, providing sensitive profiles of the people he met without using the conventional methods of interviewing."
Geraint Evans, S4C content director, said: "We salute one of the most natural broadcasters in Welsh TV history.
"Whilst born in London Dai was as closely connected to rural Wales as it is possible to be, but he appealed to everyone, rural and urban.
"From the farmyard to the Eisteddfod stage, and from the TV studio to the mart, Dai was comfortable on all of them and with the ability to make everyone in his company feel at ease.
"Our broadcasting landscape and the countryside will be all the poorer without him."
BBC Wales director, Rhuanedd Richards, said a national treasure had been lost.
She said: "It's as an integral part of BBC Radio Cymru's programming over many years that we'll remember him here at the BBC, and the companionship he offered with his Sunday evening show meant so much to so many."
John Watkin produced S4C's Rasys programme for 25 yrs, which Mr Jones fronted.
He recalled Dai being recognised on a trip to New Zealand.
"This lady came up to him and said 'You're Dai Jones, Llanilar, aren't you?'" Mr Watkin said.
"He replied, 'Yes, and who are you?'
"She replied, 'I'm the prime minister of New Zealand!"
Lifelong friend Beti Griffiths said Mr Jones' death was "a very sad day" and the news was a "shock".
He "was one of a kind" and attracted people like "bees around a honeypot".
"He was always putting others before himself, which is a lesson to us all," she said.
Mr Jones was born in Holloway, London, to a family of Welsh farmers.
His love for rural Wales was nurtured by holidays with his aunt and uncle in Llangwyryfon, Ceredigion.
He later settled in Llanilar, the village with which he became synonymous.
He moved to Wales aged three and was brought up by his uncle and aunt on their dairy farm in Brynchwith, Llangwyryfon.
He became an accomplished tenor, winning the Blue Ribbon competition at the National Eisteddfod in Ammanford at 26.
He was honoured for his support for rural Wales receiving the Sir Bryner Jones award for service to the Royal Welsh Show, the MBE.
He was president of the Royal Welsh Show in 2010 when Ceredigion was the featured county.
Mr Jones represented Wales in International Sheep Dog trials, and won a BAFTA Cymru award in 2004 for his contribution to Welsh broadcasting.
He is survived by wife Olwen and son John.