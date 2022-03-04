Capel Curig: Welsh Water working to stop human poo escaping from manhole
Residents in a village where human poo escapes from a manhole cover during heavy rain, have welcomed moves fix the problem.
The material has been escaping near a layby on the A5 in Capel Curig, Conwy county, then running into a stream.
Welsh Water previously said it had no plans to fix the issue, caused by narrow pipes in a Victorian sewage system.
However, it now says it is working to try and solve the problem.
Local councillors said the sewage overflow had been a problem for 20 years, and carries used toilet paper to farm fields and into the Afon Llugwy, a tributary of the River Conwy.
In November, local councillor Liz Roberts said: "The sewage raises the lid off the manhole. It is disgusting. There are lumps of poo all over the place, and you can see it in the field as well."
Following a meeting with Plaid Cymru MS Llyr Gruffudd, Welsh Water said: "We appreciate the concerns raised by the community and stakeholders in Capel Curig.
"Our latest investigations indicate that during extreme weather, some storm water may be entering our local sewer network from permeable areas such as land drains and run off from fields.
"This should not happen and reduces the capacity of the sewer to deal with such weather events."
A spokesman said they were already working on the problem and would keep locals informed of progress.