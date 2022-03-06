Swansea Sikh community marks arrival of holy scriptures
- Published
A special procession has been held to mark the delivery of holy scriptures to a city's Sikh temple.
The Nagar Kirtan parade saw the Guru Granth Sahib delivered to the Swansea Gurdwara.
General secretary Kushwant Singh said it was the "first of its kind in Swansea".
"The main reason why is because it's taken 27 years to establish a Sikh community of a sizeable nature," he said.
"In the meantime, we've been going to cities like Cardiff, Bristol, London, Birmingham and Manchester to attend such events.
"The fact that we have the numbers and the ability to hold such an event ourselves, it's the first time."
He said the community was supported by the largest Sikh temple in Europe, in Southall, London, which supplied a specially made 30-foot trailer and lorry to house the scriptures.
They will remain on display and be used by the senior priest for services and religious festivals.
Mr Singh said: "Because the holy scriptures are written in an older version of our language, it's the role and the duty of the head priest when he reads, that he translates its meaning so the congregation can understand the passages.
"It's regarded as an eternal burning candle that contains the message of God."
The procession was led by the five "chosen ones" known as the Panj Pyare who are dressed in yellow.
Mr Singh explained they are five fully baptised Sikhs who, carrying ceremonial swords, walk barefoot in front of the trailer carrying the holy scriptures.
He added that it was an "honour and privilege to welcome the holy scriptures in the most respected and revered way".
The Sikh community in Swansea is estimated to include about 100 families, totalling 400 or so people.