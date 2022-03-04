Extra police for Newport County and Bristol Rovers derby
- Published
Disorder at Newport County's derby match against Bristol Rovers will be dealt with "robustly", police have warned.
Gwent Police will deploy extra officers to Saturday's League Two match between the local rivals at Rodney Parade.
Police said they dealt with reports of disruption during the game the last time the teams met in Newport in 2016.
Newport County said it was working with partners to provide a "safe and comfortable environment" for all fans.
Chief Insp John Davies said people would see a far more visible police presence in Newport ahead of the game on Saturday afternoon to make sure it was a "safe event for everyone".
He said: "We welcome people to Newport but there is a line and if that line is crossed we will deal with it robustly.
"Disorder is still a part of football and there has nationally been an increase in the amount of violence there is at football.
"We hope to avoid that which is the reason we have planned, so we don't end up in that situation in Newport.
"Anyone caught committing a criminal offence or acting in an anti-social way will be prosecuted."
In December, the club issued a statement saying it would not "tolerate" bad behaviour or fans running onto the pitch after two people entered the field of play as during a match.
The following month saw trouble between another match involving teams from south Wales and Bristol, when Cardiff City fans vandalised toilets at Bristol City's ground.
A special train for football fans returning from Newport to Bristol has been arranged at 17:55 GMT, which will only stop at Bristol Parkway and Bristol Temple Meads stations.
Newport County chairman Gavin Foxall said: "We look forward to welcoming both sets of supporters to this local derby.
"We are working with a number of partners to ensure that the stadium provides a safe and comfortable environment for all fans."