Mayhill riot: Eight men in court charged over Swansea disorder
- Published
Eight men have appeared in court charged with rioting following a disorder last year in Swansea.
The defendants were the last of the 27 individuals due before magistrates in recent days.
They were granted conditional bailed and are set to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 8 April.
It follows a riot in the Mayhill area of the city in May 2021.
The seven men charged with rioting are:
- Lewis James, 20, from Maritime Quarter, Swansea
- Niamh Cullen, 18, from Gendros
- Keiran Smith, 19 and Joshua Cullen, 31, both from Mayhill
- Keiron Argent, 18, Cristopher Munslow, 22, Connor Beddows, 22, all from Townhill
Mitchell Bryce Meredith, 19, of Port Tennant, is also charged with arson, being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.