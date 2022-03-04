Covid: Cinema & Co faces bigger fine after crowdfunding
A cinema owner who admitted breaching Covid rules has been warned her fine could increase massively.
Cinema & Co owner Anna Redfern, 46, was given a suspended prison sentence and fined £15,000 in December at Swansea Magistrates' Court for defying laws.
Judge Paul Thomas QC told Swansea Crown Court the £50,000 she crowdfunded could "form part of her means for the assessment of a fine".
Redfern's appeal against this will take place on 13 May.
In November, Covid passes became a legal requirement in cinemas in Wales, but Redfern refused to enforce them, saying they were "an infringement on our human rights".
On Friday, the court heard how Redfern is appealing against the £15,000 fine, on behalf of her company and in a personal capacity.
The judge asked about the sum of "north of £50,000" received by Redfern through an "online crowd funder".
The court had heard previously that the "aims" of this fundraiser were to pay for legal costs, challenge fines and loss of business, as well five other charitable aims.
He added that the businesswoman may have her fine reduced if the appeal is successful but may have it "dramatically increased and be ordered to pay a substantial amount of costs" should her appeal be unsuccessful.
Ms Redfern's barrister, Graham Goodwill, told the judge that she is "aware of the risks".