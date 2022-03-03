Bridgend: Tondu school drop-off 'chaos' returns on street
- Published
Angry residents have claimed "dangerous" parking has returned to a street near a primary school.
In December, people living on Lon Derw in Tondu, Bridgend county, barricaded their street with deckchairs over safety concerns.
They accused some parents of dangerously using the road for drop-offs.
The zone was shut by the council, but reopened this week and residents have claimed the "chaos" has returned.
Following the cul-de-sac being barricaded, Bridgend council decided to reopen the drop-off zone at Brynmenyn Primary School for approved users only.
The zone is now locked down at the start and end of the school day, a speed limit of 5mph has been imposed and reversing is banned, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I saw a lady on the zebra crossing and [a driver] just saw her at the last minute to brake. She was very close to being knocked over," said resident Mal Harris.
"It is all well and good the council having this drop-off zone but it is no good if it is only for a select amount of people. It was mayhem.
"People are parking with no consideration for anyone but themselves."
Councillor Tim Thomas said he would like to see Lon Derw be made accessible for residents only.
The drop-off site at other primary schools, including Pencoed Primary School, have also reopened with restrictions in place.