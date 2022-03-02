Carmarthen livestock mart reopens after almost two years
By Aled Scourfield
BBC News
- Published
A troubled livestock market has reopened for the first time since financial woes forced it to close nearly two years ago.
It was feared Carmarthen livestock mart would shut indefinitely, after previous tenants BJP Marts pulled out in July 2020.
The lease has now been taken over by Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP, following an extensive renovation by Carmarthenshire council.
Nineteen new jobs have been created.
The first sales of calves and dairy cattle got under way on Wednesday, with the auction presided over by former rugby union referee, Nigel Owens.
Mr Owens, who keeps his own Hereford cattle, said it often was not appreciated how important a mart is to the rural and agricultural community.
He said the building was "more than a mart.. it was a community".
Proceeds from the opening sale are being donated to charity.