Mayhill riot: First people appear in court over riot
- Published
Five men have appeared in court charged with rioting in Swansea.
William Smolden, 24, Paul Jones, 44, and Kian Hurley, 21, all from Mayhill, along with Michael Parsons, 37, from Waun Wen, and Jahanzaib Malik, 21, were the first of 27 people being brought before Swansea Magistrates' Court.
It follows a riot in the Mayhill area of the city in May 2021.
Four of the men were bailed but Mr Malik, appearing via video link, was remanded in custody until 6 April.
Their next hearing will be at Swansea Crown Court.
Seven more people are due before magistrates later on Wednesday.
The rest of the cases are expected to be heard over the next two days.