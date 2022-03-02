Michael Sheen to become father for third time
Michael Sheen has announced he is to become a father for the third time.
The Hollywood actor, 53, posted a picture on social media with the caption "... it appears there may be another on the way!".
It will be his second child with girlfriend Anna Lundberg as the couple already have a two-year-old daughter.
Welshman Sheen already has another daughter: 23-year-old Lily Mo Sheen, with his former partner Kate Beckinsale.
…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight pic.twitter.com/N15x2ujYGs— michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) March 1, 2022
