Emiliano Sala inquest: Flight organiser did not check licence
The man who organised Emiliano Sala's flight did not check if there were restrictions on the pilot's licence.
David Henderson told an inquest that he did not check pilot David Ibbotson's qualifications, but "took his word".
Argentinian striker Sala, 28, died when the Piper Malibu aircraft he was on crashed into the English Channel on a flight to Cardiff from Nantes.
Following the 21 January 2019 crash the body of pilot Mr Ibbotson, 59, was never found.
Giving evidence by video link to the inquest jury at Dorset Coroner's Court, Mr Henderson said that Mr Ibbotson was an "experienced pilot" with about 3,500 flying hours.
Mr Henderson, 67, of Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in November for recklessly endangering the safety of an aircraft.
Mr Henderson said he had an informal arrangement with the owner of the aircraft, Fay Keely, to manage the plane, including regular maintenance and repairs, and to hire it out for use by others.
He had known Mr Ibbotson for around six months at the time of the crash, and was aware that he had only a private pilot's licence - and was therefore not allowed to charge for flying passengers.
Asked by senior coroner for Dorset Rachael Griffin whether he had checked Mr Ibbotson's "licence status or qualifications", Mr Henderson replied: "No I didn't."
Asked why not, he said, "I took his word… [he told me] that he was a very experienced pilot."
Ms Griffin continued, "Did you ever ask to see his licence?"
Mr Henderson replied, "No."
Asked whether he was aware of any restrictions on the licence, he replied "No."
The inquest continues.