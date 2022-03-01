Ukraine conflict: Cardiff street art highlights 'horrid situation'
- Published
A mural of a weeping eye in the colours of the Ukrainian flag has been created to highlight the "horrid situation" following Russian's invasion.
It has been painted at Cardiff's Northcote Lane which has featured other street art and graffiti.
Artist MyDogSighs, who is from Southsea in Hampshire, said "what I can do is paint to raise awareness".
About 300 people gathered at a rally in Cardiff Bay on Monday evening to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The artist, who was in Cardiff to give a talk on Monday, said: "I can't pick up arms, I do not have influence apart from using my art to make people stop and think, which is what art is for.
"If I can show some support to those in Ukraine and show the feelings people are having here, then that is my little contribution."
Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "We've all sat and watched this hideous situation unfurl and while it's not much, I wanted to do what I know best, (throwing paint) to highlight my sadness and anger over the Ukrainian invasion by Russia.
"The tear speaks for itself. A horrid, horrid situation."