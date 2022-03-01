Royal visit: Prince William bakes St David's Day Welsh cakes
By Tyler Edwards
BBC News
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been marking St David's Day in Wales.
They baked Welsh cakes with members of a youth club and received a warm welcome from crowds of people during visits to Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
"Don't judge my cooking. It's not Bake Off," said the prince as the couple spent time in the kitchen at Blaenavon Hwb in Torfaen county.
They also visited a market and a farm which produces milk from goats used by local cheese makers.
Prince William admitted he had "made my first Welsh cake" after handing his "very thin Welsh cakes" to the duchess to cook.
"Where's Mary Berry when you need her?" he quipped.
Thomas, 13, said it was "nerve-wracking" helping the prince.
"His Welsh cakes were really unique. He rolled and cut them out," he said.
But he admitted he probably would not ask the prince to make any more Welsh cakes for him again.
William later asked "what's happened to them?" and pointed out that one looked like a Pac-man video game character.
Ashleigh Taylor, director of development and programmes at the Hwb said for many of the children "this will be the highlight of their life".
She said the youth ambassadors the Duke and Duchess were meeting are the "most vulnerable of the most vulnerable".
"To give them this opportunity is the most amazing thing," Ms Taylor said, adding: "for them to be recognised and celebrated for their achievements it was absolutely wonderful to see."
She said Will and Kate were "so kind" and "recognised the challenges" the community has on supporting vulnerable children.
As part of their tour, the Royal couple also visited Pant Farm near Abergavenny, which has provided goats' milk to a local cheese producer for almost 20 years.
And they visited the Monmouthshire town's market to learn more about the role of suppliers in the local economy and were welcomed by a crowd of visitors.
About 150 people greeted the Royal couple on their arrival in Blaenavon and among them were residents Lin Mattravers, Jennifer Foxton and Frances Mayers.
"They're both beautiful," said Ms Mattravers.
Ms Foxton said her grandson, Daniel Moorse, 14, showed the pair around the town's heritage centre.
"I'm very proud and excited," she said.
Diane Southway, 71, from Blaenavon, said: "They are such a lovely genuine couple."
Before leaving the Hwb to visit the Blaenavon World Heritage Site, the Royal couple tried to beat each other at a quick game of pool.
They also planted a tree in the town as part of the Queen's Green Canopy, to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.