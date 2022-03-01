William and Kate to visit Wales on St David's Day
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to mark St David's Day by making Welsh cakes with youth club members and visiting a local market.
They plan to tour a farm in Abergavenny which produces milk from goats used by local cheese makers.
And they are due to visit the town's market to learn more about the role of suppliers in the local economy.
Later, the royal couple are due to visit Blaenavon Hwb in Torfaen county to try their hands at baking cakes.
And while in Blaenavon, they are expected to plant a tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy, to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.