St David's Day: Fresh calls to make 1 March a Welsh holiday
There are renewed calls for 1 March to be made a bank holiday in Wales - as it celebrates St David's Day.
Requests for the patron saint's day to be made a public holiday have been rejected by the UK government.
Rules on bank holidays are not a devolved power in Wales.
But the issue will be discussed again in the Senedd on Wednesday - with Welsh Conservatives calling for a change of heart from political leaders in Westminster.
The party's culture and tourism spokesman in the Sendd, Tom Giffard, said a St David's Day holiday had "huge potential economic and cultural benefits".
"People all across Wales should be able to enjoy a bank holiday on St David's Day and it would be a wonderful moment for the country to unite and celebrate our heritage and culture," said the Senedd member.
"People in Scotland and Northern Ireland have a bank holiday to celebrate the patron saints there, so now is the time for Wales to follow suit and have the same for our patron saint."
The Welsh Conservatives said they want the UK government to consider moving one of May's bank holidays to 1 March.
But one council in Wales has already pushed ahead with offering many of its staff the day off.
Gwynedd council leaders took the decision in January, despite admitting it would cost £200,000 to ensure vital services were maintained.
They announced them move in January after UK business minister Paul Scully rejected the notion.
In a letter to the council, he claimed the "closer degree of integration" between Wales and England would "cause greater business disruption".
But there appears to be a growing movement of Welsh bodies who want to give staff time off to mark the day.
Custodians of Wales' largest national park are giving staff an extra day's leave.
The chairman of Snowdonia National Park Authority said the cost would be minimal, with many of its commercial centres closed until the tourist season starts.
"The staff received the extra day of holiday last year as a reward for their hard work over the pandemic and we feel that the same should happen again this year," said Wyn Ellis Jones.
More than a dozen social enterprises across Wales have also agreed to give staff the day off.
It includes the charity People and Work, which is based in Cardiff and Pentre in Rhondda, who said its decision reflected the changing face of Wales.
"It's a recognition of identity and the recognition of the importance of that identity and the cultural history in Wales," said director, Dr Sarah Lloyd-Jones.
"Sometimes it's the right thing to do.
"The hope is that by this time next year, it will be a national holiday."
Ahead of Wednesday's Senedd debate on the issue, the Welsh government added: "We've repeatedly asked the UK government for the Senedd to have the powers to make St David's Day a bank holiday, and it's disappointing to see these requests continue to be refused."
The UK government said: "The current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and, while an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy is considerable.
"The UK government has no current plans to change the accepted arrangements for bank holidays in Wales. We remain committed to working together with the Welsh government to ensure that the UK's institutions are working collectively as one United Kingdom."