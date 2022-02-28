Post Office scandal: Swansea sub-postmaster felt suicidal
By Nelli Bird
BBC News
- Published
A sub-postmaster tried to take his own life in the years after an IT glitch led to him being falsely accused of stealing money from his branch.
Mark Kelly, 43, ran the Brondeg Post Office in Swansea from 2003 until 2006.
He said: "It made me feel guilty and depressed. Over the years, I started then to blame myself and I tried to end my life a few times."
The Post Office said it was "sincerely sorry" for how victims and their families had been affected.
Mr Kelly was one of more than 700 sub-postmasters and mistresses accused of theft, fraud and false accounting between 2000 and 2014.
The inquiry is set to continue later and has moved to Cardiff to hear from several witnesses who were affected by the Post Office IT scandal.
"I can't really socialise as much as I used to and I can't actually manage some tasks - I can't handle stress," he added.
Problems within the Post Office's computer system Horizon meant it looked like money was missing from branches - in many cases tens of thousands of pounds.
Mr Kelly took over the running of the Brondeg post office in 2003 from his parents and first noticed problems with balancing his accounts shortly after an armed robbery at the Post Office in 2004.
He says he went to the Post Office believing he had worked out how the glitches were happening in the IT system but said the company "didn't want to know" and wanted to "bury it".
Mr Kelly was threatened with prosecution for theft and false accounting as well as his wife Olga, who also worked at the branch.
He eventually resigned, losing his business and then his house.
As he started to hear that other sub-postmasters and mistresses were in trouble, it took him to his lowest point where he tried to kill himself but then heard about others who had gone through the same thing.
"But then I heard on the radio about the High Court hearing and that was when I understood that I wasn't at fault, but for years I carried that it was my fault," he said.
Mark, who now runs a mobile phone repair and accessory shop in Neath Market, hopes giving evidence to the inquiry will "help everyone".
Tim Brentnall from Roch in Pembrokeshire is also due to give evidence to the inquiry and hopes it will be a "cathartic" experience.
He was prosecuted in 2010 after a £22,000 shortfall was discovered at his branch, but his conviction was overturned last summer.
Mr Brentnall said in the years that followed his conviction, there was a "whispering campaign" in the community with people calling him a "thief" and a "fraudster".
Following the overturning of his convictions, he is again running the Post Office and shop in Roch but said the business would never recover financially.
It previously had a turnover of about £500,000 a year but is now below £100,000.
The 40-year-old hopes speaking to the inquiry will be a chance for people to "tell their individual stories" which in his case, is tinged with anger.
"I hate the Post Office. It's hard to hate an organisation but I still have really bitter feelings towards the people who investigated us, prosecuted us and perpetuated this lie.
"When I was interviewed, they told me I was the only person having trouble with the Horizon, they must have told that to numerous people. How they can live with themselves is beyond me."
The inquiry will be held in Cardiff until 4 March.
A Post Office said: "The Post Office is sincerely sorry for the impact of the Horizon scandal on the lives of victims and their families and we are in no doubt about the human cost.
"The inquiry's hearings enable many of those who were most deeply affected by Post Office's past failings to voice their experiences and their testimonies must and will ensure all lessons are learned so that such events can never happen again.
"In addressing the past, our first priority is that full, fair and final compensation is provided and we are making good progress.
"Post Office is openly and transparently assisting the inquiry in its important work to determine what went wrong in the past and to provide, as much as possible, closure for those affected."