Luke Morgan: Tributes to Cefn Coed man who died after crash
Tributes have been paid to a man who died after a crash, who "brought smiles and laughter wherever he went".
Luke Morgan, 30, from Cefn Coed, Merthyr Tydfil, died following the crash which happened on the A465 in the area on 20 February.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash that involved a black Fiat 500 at about 07:20 GMT.
In a tribute, Mr Morgan's family said he was "always first to join an adventure".
They added: "He brought smiles and laughter wherever he went, he was always full of life and lit up every room he entered like no-one else could.
"Luke loved to socialise, was always active, from playing football as a child to becoming an accomplished motocross rider."