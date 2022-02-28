Logan Mwangi: Jury shown video of PC finding boy dead in river
- Published
A video showing the moment a five-year-old boy was found dead in a river has been played to a jury.
Logan Mwangi's body was found in the River Ogmore in Bridgend county just after 06:00 BST on 31 July, 2021.
Cardiff Crown Court heard police went there after a 999 call was made by Logan's mother Angharad Williamson.
The 30-year-old, along with his step-father John Cole, 40, both of Sarn, Bridgend county, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named, all deny murder.
The footage was taken from the body-worn camera of South Wales Police PC Lauren Keen.
It shows the officer running towards Logan's body in the river within Pandy Park, in Sarn.
Having spotted Logan's body through an opening in a hedge at the corner of the park near the young boy's home, she turned on her camera before running down the muddy bank towards boulders which Logan lay beyond.
The court heard last week how Logan was found wearing mismatched pyjamas and having suffered more than 56 "catastrophic" injuries to his head and body.
PC Keen told the jury: "[Logan] was laying on his right side.
"He was in an open foetal position and he was submerged under the water.
"I immediately went into the water, I took around three strides to get to where Logan was.
"I picked him up in my arms and walked back towards where special constable [Peter] Freeth was waiting on the bank.
"I could see Logan had an injury to the left side of his head.
"His eyes were wide open, his body was stiff and his lips blue.
"I formed the opinion that Logan was deceased."
As the short video was played, Logan's mother began sobbing loudly in the dock, leaning her head on a prison officer.
Another clip of both officers trying to revive Logan was also played in court, although the video had been heavily blurred by investigators.
PC Keen added: "My immediate opinion was that Logan was unfortunately already deceased, but it wasn't down to me to determine that was the case.
"So I just tried my best until paramedics arrived."
Mr Freeth recalled finding Logan and described him wearing "dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spiderman top".
He said: "I was aware of people in the park shouting out Logan's name. Even after we had discovered the body.
"There were two males calling out his name. My main concern was blocking their view in case they were relatives."
The three defendants are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including dumping Logan's body in the river near Pandy Park like "fly-tipped rubbish", removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.
Ms Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Mr Cole denied murder but admitted perverting the course of justice.
Both adults also deny causing or allowing the death of a child
The trial continues.