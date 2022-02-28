Ukraine conflict: Waive visas for refugees, Welsh MP says
- Published
Rules need to be relaxed to allow refugees fleeing Ukraine in to the UK following Russia's invasion, a Welsh MP has said.
Temporary visa concessions for the family members of British nationals in Ukraine have been introduced.
Labour's shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock has called on the UK government to waive visa rules for Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in the UK.
He said it was "shameful" that the rules remain too restrictive.
On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the government was "urgently looking at what more we can do" to help those fleeing Ukraine.
The UN said about 368,000 refugees had left Ukraine since the conflict began last Thursday.
The number of refugees is expected to increase as Russian forces attempt to seize control of Ukrainian cities and overthrow the democratically elected government in the capital Kyiv.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales wanted to be a "nation of sanctuary", having previously taken in families from Syria and Afghanistan following conflict.
But Aberavon MP Mr Kinnock told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast action was needed in Westminster.
"We first of all need [Prime Minister] Boris Johnson and [Home Secretary] Priti Patel to change the policy so that we can have a safe sanctuary scheme, just as we did after the war in the Balkans," he said.
"It is the absolute minimum that we should be doing and it's one thing for Boris Johnson to make broad rhetorical speeches about how much he wants to help Ukraine, but then Priti Patel is not actually putting that rhetoric into action and that, I think, is shameful.
"It needs to change."
As the war continued over the weekend, thousands of people held anti-war protests in Russia against President Vladimir Putin, and many were arrested.
Mr Kinnock, who was director of the British Council in St Petersburg from 2005 to 2008, said time spent there taught him there was a huge gape between the Russian public and the country's leadership.
"They want to be a normal country," he said. "They want to live normal lives. They want to be connected to the rest of the world.
"And then we have this paranoid bullying tyrannical leadership that is deeply corrupt, and they behave like thugs and gangsters, frankly, and I just think we're seeing that huge contrast now again, between the people and the leadership with the protesters out on the streets, saying this war is not in our name.
"But unfortunately, we have a leader in Moscow, Vladimir Putin, who seems to be just doubling down on his strategy of trying to bully and intimidate and that cannot be allowed to continue.
"He will be defeated in Ukraine because with an army of 150,000, he simply cannot occupy a country of 44 million that's larger than France.
"And it's absolutely clear that the Ukrainians are going to fight him with everything they've got, so he is going to lose this.
"And it will be a terrible defeat for Russia, for him, for the Russian people because it's not in their name. And it has to be where Europe learns that we cannot just turn a blind eye to the behaviour of these authoritarian regimes."