Llandrillo: Woman, 83, dies a week after car crash
- Published
An 83-year-old woman has died a week after being injured in a car crash.
She was the front seat passenger in a blue Ford Focus that ended up in a field after leaving the B4401 between Cynwyd and Llandrillo in Denbighshire.
The woman was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital following the crash at about 17:20 GMT on Tuesday 15 February.
She died on Wednesday, said North Wales Police, which has launched an appeal for witnesses.
The driver received minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.
