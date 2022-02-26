BBC News

Anglesey: Woman, 65, dies in crash with truck towing trailer

The road between Coed Anna and Llannerch-y-medd was closed for several hours following Friday's crash

A 65-year-old motorist has died after her car was involved in a collision.

It happened on the B5111 between Coed Anna and Llannerch-y-medd at Anglesey on Friday at about 16:30 GMT.

The crash involved a Peugeot 208 being driven by the woman and a Nissan Navara towing a mobile sheep dipping trailer.

"I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the lady's family," said Sgt Raymond Williams of North Wales Police. "They are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer."

The force is appealing for witnesses.

