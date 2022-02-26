Ukraine invasion: Caernarfon stages solidarity rally
People are taking part in a rally in north Wales to show solidarity with Ukraine as Russian attacks reach the capital Kyiv.
The protest in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, comes after assaults on Kyiv met fierce resistance.
Archbishop of Wales Andy John said he shared people's "outrage".
"We have to keep protesting that what we're seeing is not acceptable," he said in an interview with BBC Wales before Saturday's rally.
"This act of aggression was without provocation, and that has brought to Europe once more the kind of uncertainty we all thought, felt and hoped had long been abandoned.
"It doesn't need to be an endless cycle of war and of power being exercised by the strong against the weak."
First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed on Friday that Wales will welcome refugees from Ukraine displaced by the invasion.
The archbishop said he hoped that Wales would ensure if people "flee Ukraine they find they can settle for as long as necessary in this country".
Mr John, who also serves as the bishop of Bangor, added: "Do I want to make a personal appeal to President Putin?
'Brink of disaster'
"He won't listen to me, I suspect, but every voice that says 'there is an alternative, you don't have to do this', is a voice that, I think, is worth expressing.
"So I add my voice to the many who've appealed to him to step back even now from the brink of disaster."
Meanwhile, Mick Antoniw, the Welsh government counsel general and MS for Pontypridd is inviting people across Wales to light a candle on Sunday evening for those in Ukraine.
"Lighting a candle is a simple way of showing solidarity; to let the people of Ukraine know that they are in our thoughts and that we are on their side," said Mr Antoniw.
He returned to Wales on Tuesday after taking part in a delegation to Ukraine, where he has family.