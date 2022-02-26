Covid in Wales: Religious groups back masks despite law change
By Liam Evans
BBC News
- Published
Religious leaders across Wales have said worshippers are welcome to keep wearing face masks despite changes in the law.
From Monday the requirement to wear face coverings will be removed from most indoor public places, apart from retail, public transport and health and care settings.
But some religious leaders will still encourage congregations to wear masks to stop Covid-19 spreading.
The Welsh government decision came as virus levels continue to drop.
Although there is a general welcome to the improving picture, some concerns remain.
The Muslim Council of Wales has said it will continue to urge worshippers to use facemasks even when rules have relaxed.
"I think there is a bit of trepidation," said Dr Azim Ahmed, the council's secretary general.
'Keeping others safe'
"Especially in places of worship and mosques, part of the reason is because, perhaps more than many places, a mosque brings together all parts of society.
"And it is best when everyone does it, so I think there is trepidation.
"It's really about trying to get to a place where people are bringing a mask with them and keeping others safe".
The Baptist Union of Wales welcomed the change and looked forward to returning to "some sort of normality".
But its general secretary, Judith Morris, admitted not everyone felt so happy.
"I'm sure there will be churches who don't feel so confident about this," she said.
"Maybe in some places the risk assessment will be different, maybe there isn't as much room for ventilation, numbers may differ and they may say 'no, we're not ready to lift masks' ".
'It doesn't mean people have to change'
In the parish of Bro Seiriol, in Beaumaris, Anglesey, the Reverend Canon Robert Townsend is looking forward to being able to see the facial response of people in his congregation once again.
But he also acknowledged many would not feel the same.
"I suspect some will be pleased but there may well be others who wish to wear a mask to keep themselves safe and others".
"And if that is what they want then they are welcome to do that".
"Just because the law is changing it doesn't mean people have to change what they have been doing if they don't wish to".