Reid Steele: Mother Natalie Steele admits killing son, 2
- Published
A mother has admitted killing her two-year-old son.
Natalie Steele, 32, of Broadlands, Bridgend, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on 12 August last year, a day after he was found critically injured in a property.
At Cardiff Crown Court, she appeared via a video link from a psychiatric unit and spoke to confirm her name.
The court heard that she suffered from a "psychosis" and "psychotic depression".
The prosecution accepted her plea and a sentencing date was fixed for 3 May.