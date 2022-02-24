Emiliano Sala: Footballer 'no concerns' over private plane
Footballer Emiliano Sala had no concerns about flying in a private plane to France, before it crashed on its return journey, an inquest has heard.
Mr Sala, 28, died when the Piper Malibu crashed into the English Channel near Guernsey on 21 January 2019 as it flew from Nantes to Cardiff.
His body was recovered in February 2019.
The body of pilot David Ibbotson, 59, has not been found.
Bournemouth Coroners' Court heard on Thursday that footballer Jack McKay asked his father and football agent Willie McKay to arrange the flight to France after Sala arrived in Wales to sign for Cardiff City.
Mr McKay, who played for Cardiff at the time, said he had been acting as an intermediary at the club, as he spoke good French.
He said Sala had been anxious to get back to Nantes to say goodbye to his teammates at the French club, before returning for his first training session in the Welsh capital.
He said the Argentinian player raised no concerns about the condition of the plane following the outbound journey.
In a text message to Sala, McKay said: "My dad said if you want to go home tomorrow we can organise a plane for you to go back to Nantes and come back on Monday before training on Tuesday."
Coroner Rachael Griffin asked: "Did he raise any concerns about going on a private plane?
"No," he replied. McKay confirmed Sala had not raised any concerns about the condition of the aircraft following the outbound flight.
The inquest previously heard Sala was overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide before he died from severe head and chest injuries consistent with a plane crash.
On Wednesday, the jury was told Mr Ibbotson had been barred from flying the Piper Malibu by its owner, after receiving two notices of airspace infringements from the Civil Aviation Authority.
He had continued to pilot the plane without her knowledge.
The inquest is continuing.