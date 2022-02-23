Bridgend: Parking U-turn after Brynmenyn school 'mayhem'
A row between residents and parents over dropping off children at a school has led a council to reverse its decision to restrict parking.
Limited parking at Brynmenyn Primary School in Tondu was introduced by Bridgend council because drop-off points were not being used properly.
Since the December closure, parents said parking safely was a struggle, and cars were left on double yellow lines.
Angry residents barricaded a street in protest over parents causing "mayhem".
Residents living on Lon Derw formed the barricade four weeks ago to prevent parents from parking on their driveways.
As a result, the council has announced it will reopen the drop-off zone at the school for approved users after half-term.
Approvals will follow an application process, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The restrictions were introduced after an assessment by council officers which revealed multiple incidents of vehicles making dangerous manoeuvres, travelling at speed, blocking or not using parking bays correctly, and ignoring instructions from officers on the school site.
Coety Primary School, Pencoed Primary School and Coleg Cymunedol y Dderwen also saw restrictions brought in.
"This has been a challenging time for parents, local residents and school staff," said Ynysawdre councillor Tim Thomas.
"I will be interested to know how many vehicles will be granted access, what criteria will they have to achieve to qualify and going forward how will they monitor the success of these new arrangements."
"I will also be seeking further clarity on what provisions are in place for breakfast clubs and after-school clubs."
However, the drop-off site at Pencoed will continue to remain restricted at the start and end of the school day.