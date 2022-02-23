Bangor City FC director promises to 'rebuild' after league departure
By Liam Evans
BBC News
- Published
The director of Bangor City FC has said he intends to "rebuild the club from scratch" and "bring families back" following months of uncertainty.
The three-time Welsh champions announced on Friday they had pulled out of the JD North League because of unpaid debts of £53,000.
The club's financial troubles led to them being suspended from the league last year.
The Italian director Domenico Serafino said it had been hard.
The Football Association of Wales confirmed it has received official notice of the club's withdrawal from the league.
It means Bangor City is now unable to participate in any football-related activity.
Mr Serafino told Newyddion S4C the plan was now to clear the club's debts and return to playing in September, at the start of next season.
"New investors and sponsors have been approached," said Mr Serafino.
"With them, we are recognising the club and planning payments and agreements, in order to start again for next season in the category in which the federation (FAW) will let us play."
Mr Serafino said the club would "start again" by creating a development centre and a football school for young people.
But to re-join the league, the club first needs to clear its debts.
There was dismay amongst supporters that the club would probably have to enter a lower tier, where the running costs are substantially lower
The secretary of the Bangor 1876 club, Dafydd Hughes, said: "There's talk they'll be coming back into the fourth or fifth tier."
"I think it's very sad that you've got a club that has got a lot of history going into this situation," said Mr Hughes. "It's up to the FAW to decide what happens."
Mr Serafino said the club would be willing to play in lower divisions.
"Regardless of which division Bangor City starts next season, it will be a totally renewed club," he said. "In any category, we will have to play in the 22/23 season, whoever defends the colours of Bangor City will have to play with pride and belonging."
Life-long supporters like the former game announcer and club chaplain, the Reverend Geraint Roberts, said there was a glimmer of hope.
"Like many of us, this is very sad if you think back to the good times we've had at Bangor City," he said.
"We've got to work hard to get us back to where we belong back in the Welsh Premier League."