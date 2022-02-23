Tremadog: Fire crews tackle Gardencraft blaze
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a garden centre.
Five fire engines have been sent to the fire at Gardencraft in Tremadog, Gwynedd.
Households surrounding the site on High Street have been advised to keep doors and windows closed.
Appliances from Porthmadog, Harlech, Nefyn, Pwllheli and Dolgellau, and an aerial ladder platform, have been sent to the scene following the callout just before 11:30 GMT.
Paul Scott, fire safety manager at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We are advising people to keep windows and doors shut whilst our crews are dealing with this incident and to stay well away from the area for your own safety."
