Withybush hospital downgrade prompts Hywel Dda protest
About 200 people have staged a protest against plans to downgrade a hospital and remove its A&E department.
They want to retain services at Withybush General Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
Hywel Dda University Health Board's plans include building an urgent and planned care hospital somewhere between Narberth and St Clears.
It is seeking £1.3bn in funding to "fundamentally improve the way in which health and care services are provided".
The A&E units at both Withybush and Carmarthen's Glangwili Hospital could shut if the plans go-ahead.
Both facilities would become community hospitals, with a focus on "patients who do not need to be in an acute setting but need support".
Campaigners fear the extra travel time from parts of Pembrokeshire could cost lives.
Moira Lewis from Goodwick, who is opposed to the downgrading at Withybush, said: "We are so far away from other hospitals.
"It's 44 miles from Goodwick to Carmarthen, and ambulances don't turn up as quickly as they could.
"This will all add to the pressure. At the end of the day, somebody could die before they arrive."
'We are stretched very thin at the moment'
Health board chief executive Steve Moore said a new hospital was vital.
"We are stretched very thin at the moment, and that means we struggle with staffing," he said.
"Quite often, people struggle with waiting times.
"While they may be able to get to the hospital front door, it can be a real challenge for our staff to see them in a reasonable timescale, and that creates a poor service for the public.
"Building a new hospital will allow us to do much better at that."