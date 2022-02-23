Emiliano Sala: Pilot was told to stop flying plane, inquest told
The owner of the plane which crashed killing footballer Emiliano Sala has told his inquest she banned the pilot from flying it six months previously.
Fay Keely said she was "not confident" of David Ibbotson's abilities or his "care of" the plane.
Mr Sala, 28, died when the Piper Malibu crashed into the English Channel near Guernsey on 21 January 2019 as it flew from Nantes in France to Cardiff.
His body was recovered in February 2019.
The body of pilot Mr Ibbotson, 59, has not been found.
The inquest at Bournemouth Coroner's Court heard that Ms Keely had explicitly requested that he no longer fly the plane, after learning of two airspace infringements he had committed on the same day.
Ms Keely bought the Piper Malibu in August 2015, concluding the purchase begun by her father before he died, the inquest was told.
The plane was registered with the US aviation authorities through Southern Aircraft Consultancy Incorporated who were, for the purposes of the registration, the owners of the plane.
Ms Keely's family company Cool Flourish Limited was registered as the operator of the aircraft.
The inquest jury heard earlier that the operator was deemed to be "the person with day-to-day control of the aircraft."
But Ms Keely said that following its purchase she never saw the plane and its daily management was through aircraft consultant David Henderson.