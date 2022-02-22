Greece ferry fire: Welsh survivors recall Olympia rescue
- Published
A ferry inferno survivor has spoken about being evacuated with her husband from their quarters after being woken in the early hours.
Menna Angharad and husband Jeremy Stiff were aboard the Euroferry Olympia when it caught ablaze near Greece on Friday.
Ms Angharad and Mr Stiff, from Hay-on-Wye, Powys, lost most of their luggage to the flames.
Now in Corfu, Ms Angharad said they were woken by banging on their door having slept through an alarm.
They were given life jackets and followed other passengers to the deck.
Over the next hour the smoke worsened and they were put on a "jam-packed" lifeboat.
"It took about an hour or more to load as many people into it, shunting people up, then we were lowered gently down into the sea," Ms Angharad said.
"It all happened in the dark and you couldn't really see what was happening."
At least one person was killed in the fire on the Italian-flagged boat. Three passengers remain in hospital.
Ms Angharad said: "Everybody was sitting tight in there, a lot feeling very sick and looking in an awful condition.
'We have got our car keys, but no car'
"We were in there for about an hour or so and were rescued by an Italian boat of some sort, who happened to be in the vicinity just by luck.
"We were put up on the decks, given little emergency metal blankets, and we huddled up there and gradually were taken to Corfu."
The fire has continued to burn and 10 lorry drivers remain missing.
Before they escaped Mr Stiff grabbed his phone and Ms Angharad her trousers and contact lenses.
Ms Angharad said: "No passports, no money, no bank cards. We have got our car keys, but no car.
"We're looking forward to getting home but the people of Corfu have been so kind to us. It's been a real eye-opener how welcoming, how warm-hearted and generous everybody has been.
"It's made us appreciate the Greek people, and also just how nice people are, and how caring - and the important things."
On Tuesday smoke continued to billow from the vessel as coastguards prepared to tow the vessel into port.
Greek television showed charred vehicles in what remained of the ferry's parking deck, as masked firefighters scoured the wreckage.
The ferry was officially carrying 239 passengers and 51 crew, as well as 153 trucks and trailers and 32 passenger vehicles, its Italian operator Grimaldi has said.
Two of those rescued were Afghans not on the passenger list, sparking fears more unregistered travellers could have been on board.