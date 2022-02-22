Storms Dudley and Eunice leave dolphins stranded
Recent storms have led to an increase in dolphins and other marine mammals becoming stranded around the Welsh coast, an environmental group has said.
Marine Environmental Monitoring received 13 calls over the past week, compared to an average of two.
Storm Dudley brought a young dolphin on to Ynyslas beach, Ceredigion and a second was recovered at Aberdesach, near Caernarfon during Storm Eunice.
Meanwhile, a grey seal was found at Pembroke Dock.
Matthew Westfield, Wales strandings coordinator at Marine Environmental Monitoring (MEM), was involved in the recovery of the two dolphins.
"We're unable to determine the cause of death initially but we look to see if we determine the age and sex and if we can see any obvious external injuries," he said.
"We can see the call rate go up after a storm, but this went on over about seven days and it has been busy."
MEM works within the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation programme, funded by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Welsh government, which is co-ordinated by London Zoo.
Mr Westfield said it is possible further finds could be spotted in coming days and every stranding provides valuable data for the programme.
"If you get strong onshore winds, marine wildlife which has died from other causes can be brought ashore," he added.