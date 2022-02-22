Logan Mwangi: Mother's 'chilling 999 call on day body dumped'
- Published
A 999 call made by Logan Mwangi's mother on the morning her five-year-old son's body was dumped in a river has been described as "chilling".
Angharad Williamson's plea for police to find Logan was "all an act", Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said it was all part of an elaborate cover-up concocted by Ms Williamson, her partner John Cole and a 14-year-old youth.
Logan's body had been dumped like "fly-tipped rubbish", the court heard.
Ms Williamson, 30, Mr Cole, 39, both of Sarn, in Bridgend county, and the youth, who cannot be named, all deny murder between 28 July and 1 August.
Ms Rees told the court the 999 call, "might sound like a heartfelt call of distress from a mother reporting her child missing".
"But with knowledge of the CCTV and the proof that Angharad Williamson knew exactly what was going on that night, the prosecution say that the 999 call is in fact chilling," she said.
"It demonstrates the extent to which Williamson was prepared to lie and her ability to put on a performance to save her own skin, even when dealing with the death of her own five-year-old child."
Police body-worn camera footage that shows officers first visiting the flat in Sarn where Logan is believed to have been killed is to be shown in court, the jury was told.
Logan's mother can be seen "wailing and shouting" while Mr Cole is "playing the part of the concerned stepdad", the prosecutor said.
She added that the sound of a tumble dryer and washing machine can be heard, and asked: "Why on earth would the family be doing the laundry as a matter of such urgency in the circumstances?
"The prosecution suggest that this was to dispose of incriminating evidence and that one of the items laundered was part of Logan's bed linen."
A sheet, which was missing from Logan's bed, was recovered from the tumble dryer four days later when the property was searched on 4 August.
Logan's Paw Patrol duvet and pillow were found to have small amounts of his blood on them consistent, the prosecution said, with him having been bleeding in bed.
The boy, whose body was discovered in the nearby River Ogmore, had suffered 56 "catastrophic injuries", including lacerations to his liver and a tear to his bowel, as well as traumatic brain injuries.
'Forceful assault'
Paediatrician Dr Deborah Stalker concluded the injuries were the result of purposeful blunt force trauma and a "forceful assault".
Logan is believed to have survived for several hours after the assault, meaning there was an opportunity to save him, Ms Rees said.
The last time he was seen alive was on a Facetime call on 27 July, four days before he was found dead.
He had been in self-isolation from 21 July after testing positive with Covid.
All three defendants are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan's body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.
Ms Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Mr Cole admitted perverting the course of justice.
The two adults were also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.
The trial has heard that when Ms Williamson was taken in to see her son's body she made comments to a nurse about wishing she had taught him to swim.
Ms Rees said: "The prosecution say that this must have been with the intention of causing others to believe he had met his death by drowning, even though Angharad Williamson must have known this was untrue because she was up and about when his dead body was removed from the home."
The nurse, who will give evidence later in the trial, said she was troubled by Ms Williamson's demeanour, believing she was "performing".
The court was also told that, two weeks after the five-year-old's death, a care worker heard the 14-year-old defendant singing: "I love to punch kids in the head. It's orgasmic."
He later told another care worker: "I did some bad stuff but I am not allowed to talk about it."
The case, which is expected to last about eight weeks, continues.