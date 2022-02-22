Logan Mwangi: Mother's 'chilling 999 call on day body dumped'
A 999 call made by Logan Mwangi's mother on the morning her five-year-old son's body was dumped in a river has been described as "chilling".
Angharad Williamson's plea for police to find Logan was "all an act", Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said it was all part of an elaborate cover-up concocted by Ms Williamson, her partner John Cole and a 14-year-old youth.
Logan's body was pulled from the River Ogmore in Bridgend county last July.
Ms Rees said: "It might sound like a heartfelt call of distress from a mother reporting her child missing.
"But with knowledge of the CCTV and the proof that Angharad Williamson knew exactly what was going on that night, the prosecution say that the 999 call is in fact chilling.
"It demonstrates the extent to which Williamson was prepared to lie and her ability to put on a performance to save her own skin, even when dealing with the death of her own five-year-old child."
Police body-worn camera footage that shows officers first visiting the flat in Sarn, Bridgend, where Logan is believed to have been killed is to be shown in court, the jury was told.
Logan's mother can be seen "wailing and shouting" while Mr Cole is "playing the part of the concerned stepdad", the prosecutor said.
She added that the sound of a tumble dryer and washing machine can be heard, and asked: "Why on earth would the family be doing the laundry as a matter of such urgency in the circumstances?
'56 catastrophic injuries'
"The prosecution suggest that this was to dispose of incriminating evidence and that one of the items laundered was part of Logan's bed linen."
Logan Mwangi suffered 56 "catastrophic" injuries, the court has heard.
Ms Williamson, 30, Mr Cole, 39, both of Sarn, and the youth, who cannot be named, all deny murder.
They are all charged with murdering Logan between 28 July and 1 August.
All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan's body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.
Ms Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Mr Cole admitted perverting the course of justice.
The two adults were also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.
The trial, which is expected to last about eight weeks, continues.