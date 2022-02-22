Storm Franklin: Flood warnings as mammoth clean-up continues
Flood warnings are in place as the clean-up continues after days of storms caused destruction across Wales.
Thousands of homes were left without power after Storm Eunice battered the country on Friday, with Storm Franklin hitting on Sunday.
Homes and businesses were flooded and some roads remain underwater.
On Tuesday, as communities count the cost of the damage, six flood warnings are in place near rivers.
Three named storms - Dudley, Eunice and Franklin - have hit the UK within the last seven days, leaving thousands of people facing major repairs to businesses and homes.
On Friday, as Storm Eunice hit, the majority of schools in Wales closed, all trains were cancelled and tens of thousands were left without power as gusts of up to 92mph (148km/h) were recorded off the Pembrokeshire coast.
There was significant damage to properties as roofs were torn off and trees uprooted during the high winds.
On Tuesday six flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected and immediate action should be taken - and 14 flood alerts have been issued for parts of Wales.
'Mammoth task'
Llandinam in Powys was left looking like a "disaster zone" after the River Severn burst its banks.
Powys councillor Heulwen Hulme told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast external contractors would need to be called in to help with the clean-up across the county.
But with roads still submerged, she said they did not yet know the full extent of the damage.
"Some of our road infrastructure remains underwater still, so damage is going to be identified in the future days coming," she said.
"Water has undercut banks in many areas... we will have to call in external contractors to help us get the roads and the bridges infrastructures back up and running and useable for our residents in the county.
"It's a mammoth task."
'Preparing for the worst'
She added the council had approached both the Welsh and UK governments for funding, which she said was "vitally important to ensure we make these repairs as soon as possible".
"It is early days… we don't know the full extent of the damage but we are preparing for the worst, we have to."
In Bridgend, council crews attended several hundred incidents of blocked culverts, flooding, fallen trees, broken branches, obstructed roads, demolished structures and damaged roofs.
Cardiff council said it had been dealing with 50 cases of fallen trees or hanging branches obstructing roads and pavements, as well as widespread damage to homes, schools and council buildings from the storms.
Council leader Huw Thomas said staff had been "working tirelessly over the weekend to clean up the mess".
"There has been a number of reports of damage to schools and council buildings and we are carrying out the necessary checks to ensure that repairs can be carried out as quickly as possible."