Storm Franklin: More Wales wind and flooding expected
- Published
More weather disruption is likely in Wales, with further warnings in place and the number of flood alerts likely to increase.
A yellow warning for wind, with gusts of up to 75mph (121km/h), is in place across Wales until 13:00 GMT on Monday.
Tens of thousands of homes were without power after "unprecedented" damage was caused when 92mph (148km/h) winds from Storm Eunice hit Wales on Friday.
There have been warnings about wind, flooding and ice on roads for Monday.
It comes after several days of disruption, including a boat rescue of seven people in Powys where the River Severn burst its banks during Storm Franklin.
County councillor Karl Lewis said one person was taken to hospital as a precaution after flooding left Llandinam looking like a "disaster zone".
Mr Lewis said four properties in the village were flooded after heavy rain and strong winds caused the river banks to burst at about 16:00 GMT Sunday.
"We've rescued seven people out of four properties near the River Severn when it came across the road," he said.
On Sunday he described those rescued as "elderly and frail", adding: "It's like a disaster zone".
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued more than 26 flood warnings, with north Powys the worst affected.
There were also four flood warnings in Monmouthshire and Newport counties.
Western Power Distribution said on Monday that all power had been restored to customers, after 450 incidents in south Wales at the weekend.
Shaun Sullivan, network services manager at Western Power, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "We're operating normally in south Wales now, I'm pleased to say. Extremely challenging weekend for us as an energy company."
'Tough weekend'
He described the situation as "unprecedented" in his 36-year career.
He said: "It's been a tough weekend for some of our customers. A small number were off for quite a significant period and I'm very sorry that they had to experience that. It's been incredibly challenging."
In Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Sarah Davies opened up the Amman RFC clubhouse to offer help for those in the community left without power.
She told Radio Wales Breakfast there were "lots of families, lots of houses without power overnight and into the next day".
"We got up in the morning and decided right let's open up the club, try to help - because we had electric, we had microwaves, we had a cooker, had heating - just to try and get a bit of community spirit going," she said.
SP Energy Networks said it was dealing with several power cuts across mid and north Wales.
Train services are likely to be affected by water and fallen trees on the tracks.
Network Rail said it was dealing with about 100 fallen trees across Wales.
Transport for Wales operations manager Marie Daly said it was a "dynamically changing" picture, and the organisation was having to constantly review its services.
On Sunday, there were rail replacement services between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth and on the Swansea to Shrewsbury line. It was hoped these could return on Monday.
However, she warned passengers to check before travelling, adding: "Speed restrictions will see a reduction in our timetable.
"There should be services across all of our network, if it's not by train it will be by replacement buses."
❄️Gritters will be out across our network this evening & tomorrow morning.— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) February 20, 2022
Take extra care on roads that are vulnerable to ice, as surface temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight.
Planning ahead & driving to the conditions will help you stay safe❄️
On Monday Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had issued more than 20 flood warnings.
Team leader Ioan Williams said the number was "likely to rise", with many of those in place centred around north Powys on the River Severn, River Teme and River Vyrnwy.
He said areas of concern were the River Usk, River Wye and River Taff, adding: "It's not as serious possibly as Storm Eunice, but the extra wind and rain arising, when the river levels are pretty high in most places, that added rainfall is causing flooding."
Traffic Wales also said its gritters were out overnight and warned motorists about ice on the roads.