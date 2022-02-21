Storm Franklin: More Wales wind and flooding expected
- Published
More weather disruption is likely in Wales, with further warnings in place and the number of flood alerts likely to increase.
A yellow warning for wind, with gusts of up to 75mph (121km/h), is in place across Wales until 13:00 GMT on Monday.
Tens of thousands of homes were without power after "unprecedented" damage was caused when 92mph (148km/h) winds from Storm Eunice hit Wales on Friday.
There have been warnings about wind, flooding and ice on roads for Monday.
It comes after several days of disruption, including a boat rescue of seven people in Powys where the River Severn burst its banks during Storm Franklin.
County councillor Karl Lewis said one person was taken to hospital as a precaution after flooding left Llandinam looking like a "disaster zone".
Mr Lewis said seven people were rescued by boat when five properties in the village were flooded with up to 2ft (0.6m) of water, after heavy rain and strong winds caused the river banks to burst at about 16:00 GMT Sunday.
He added that a lorry had left the road on the A470 because the driver "couldn't see the edge of the road".
"We've got five homes which were evacuated yesterday… pretty much all the residents along that row are elderly and do have health conditions.
"I've lived in Llandinam all my life, 41 years, and I've never seen water like that before… it totally decimated the homes. We only had a few minutes to get people out."
In Little Haven, Pembrokeshire, high winds blew the roof off a caravan used as an office for Greenacres Animal Rescue and one of their stables.
Mikey Lawlor, manager of Greenacres Animal Rescue, said: "It became quite dangerous quite quickly.
'Wind taking people off their feet'
"We managed to get our tractor and put the bucket of the tractor on top of the roof of the caravan and just held it in place while the wind was at its worst.
"We live on the coast, wind is something that we're used to… we've been here for 14 years, I've never seen wind like that before. It was literally taking people off their feet.
"We had to wait until the wind died down before we made everything safe."
ROAD CLOSED | The B4327 between Dreen Hill and Haverfordwest is currently closed due to a fallen tree.— Pembrokeshire Roads Policing 🏴 (@PembsRPU) February 21, 2022
If possible, please avoid the area and take an alternative route.
Thank you / Diolch yn fawr. pic.twitter.com/ZcPOH0bM6O
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued more than 26 flood warnings, with north Powys the worst affected.
There were also four flood warnings in Monmouthshire and Newport counties.
Western Power Distribution said on Monday that all power had been restored to customers, after 450 incidents in south Wales at the weekend.
Shaun Sullivan, network services manager at Western Power, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "We're operating normally in south Wales now, I'm pleased to say. Extremely challenging weekend for us as an energy company."
'Tough weekend'
He described the situation as "unprecedented" in his 36-year career.
He said: "It's been a tough weekend for some of our customers. A small number were off for quite a significant period and I'm very sorry that they had to experience that. It's been incredibly challenging."
In Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Sarah Davies opened up the Amman RFC clubhouse to offer help for those in the community left without power.
She told Radio Wales Breakfast there were "lots of families, lots of houses without power overnight and into the next day".
"We got up in the morning and decided right let's open up the club, try to help - because we had electric, we had microwaves, we had a cooker, had heating - just to try and get a bit of community spirit going," she said.
SP Energy Networks said it was dealing with several power cuts across mid and north Wales.
100 fallen trees
Train services are likely to be affected by water and fallen trees on the tracks.
Network Rail said it was dealing with about 100 fallen trees across Wales.
Transport for Wales operations manager Marie Daly said it was a "dynamically changing" picture, and the organisation was having to constantly review its services.
On Sunday, there were rail replacement services between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth and on the Swansea to Shrewsbury line. It was hoped these could return on Monday.
However, she warned passengers to check before travelling, adding: "Speed restrictions will see a reduction in our timetable.
"There should be services across all of our network, if it's not by train it will be by replacement buses."
❄️Gritters will be out across our network this evening & tomorrow morning.— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) February 20, 2022
Take extra care on roads that are vulnerable to ice, as surface temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight.
Planning ahead & driving to the conditions will help you stay safe❄️
On Monday Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had issued more than 20 flood warnings.
Team leader Ioan Williams said the number was "likely to rise", with many of those in place centred around north Powys on the River Severn, River Teme and River Vyrnwy.
He said areas of concern were the River Usk, River Wye and River Taff, adding: "It's not as serious possibly as Storm Eunice, but the extra wind and rain arising, when the river levels are pretty high in most places, that added rainfall is causing flooding."
Traffic Wales also said its gritters were out overnight and warned motorists about ice on the roads.